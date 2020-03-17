How Facilities Can Brace For DOJ Nursing Home Initiative

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- On March 3, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has created the National Nursing Home Initiative, a task force to investigate and prosecute instances of grossly substandard care in nursing homes nationwide.[1] Government investigations are not new to owners and operators of nursing homes, and DOJ’s pursuit of them has resulted in significant criminal and civil enforcement actions in recent years. However, past efforts by DOJ, including the announcement of an Elder Justice Initiative in 2016,[2] have tended to focus primarily on health care and financial fraud. The DOJ’s recent announcement was notable because it made clear that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS