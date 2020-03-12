Jury Finds CBD Co. Liable In SEC's $4M Illicit Stock Sale Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury sided with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its suit accusing a hemp company and its executives of pocketing $4 million in proceeds from the unregistered sale of more than 33 million shares of the company's stock, the SEC announced Thursday. On Wednesday, the jury found Curative Biosciences Inc. liable on all counts, including violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, according to an announcement from the SEC. The company's chairwoman, Katherine West Alverson, and her husband, former board Chairman William M. Alverson, aided and abetted in the company's violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS