Quinn Emanuel Wants Sanctions For 'Caustic' Fraud Claim

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Marcus & Shapira LLP say fraud claims lodged against them by opposing counsel in a utility sale dispute were so egregious and caustic that the lawyers behind them should be sanctioned. The Quinn Emanuel and Marcus & Shapira lawyers on Thursday asked a Pennsylvania federal court to sanction attorneys from Stanley & Schmitt PC for the "extraordinary, caustic allegation" that they committed wire fraud in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act while negotiating a settlement. The accusation that they led LCV Capital Management LLC through settlement negotiations in bad...

