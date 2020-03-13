Centene Strikes $7.5M Settlement Over $6.8B Health Net Buy

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Centene Corp. has agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve a putative securities class action alleging it lied about the financial well-being of Health Net before acquiring it in a $6.8 billion merger. Investors asked a Missouri federal judge on Thursday for preliminary approval of a settlement reached with the Medicaid insurer in January. The investors’ suit survived a dismissal bid months earlier, albeit with a trimmed class period, but they now concede that proving Centene’s misstatements were actionable and led to share price drops would be a challenge if the litigation continued. “On all of these issues, lead plaintiff would...

