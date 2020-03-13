DOD Wants To Review $10B JEDI Deal Challenged By Amazon

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has said it would reevaluate proposals for its $10 billion cloud computing contract that was awarded to Microsoft, after a Federal Claims Court judge blocked the deal from moving forward in light of opposition from Amazon. The DOD told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Thursday that it would take 120 days to review a price scenario and online marketplace offerings in bids for its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project contract that Amazon Web Services Inc. challenged in November. If the court approves the DOD's request to voluntarily review offers, the department will not hold...

