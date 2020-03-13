Phone Case Co. Sued After Hackers Say 'We Have Your Data'

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Slickwraps Inc., a company that makes skin-tight cases for smartphones and other electronics, has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court after a data breach that hundreds of thousands of customers were allegedly alerted to by hackers, who sent them an email saying "we have your data." The breach, which the case company announced on Feb. 21, exposed the names, home addresses, phone numbers, purchase histories and email addresses of about 858,000 customers, according to a complaint filed Thursday by Slickwraps customers Albert Almeida, Mark Munoz and Angelo Victoriano. Customers found out about the intrusion in bizarre...

