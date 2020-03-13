Belgian Artist Says Sotheby's Is Selling Plagiarized Works

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Belgian modernist artist has hit Sotheby's Inc. with a copyright lawsuit in California federal court over claims that the auctioneer is selling paintings by a prominent Chinese artist that rip off his artistic style. Belgian artist Christian Silvain is suing Sotheby's for displaying and selling paintings by Chinese artist Ye Yongqing, seen on the left in the two comparison images above, that allegedly infringe his copyrights. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Belgian artist Christian Silvain said he discovered Chinese artist Ye Yongqing's alleged infringement in early 2019, and subsequently found that many of Ye's paintings have been sold at auctions...

