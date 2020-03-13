Virtu Scores Win Over Ex-Worker Who Copied 'Secret Sauce'

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A unit of high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial scored a victory against a former employee, after a New York federal judge ruled that the company had an unwritten policy blocking quantitative strategists from accessing each others' "secret sauce." In a 38-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan found that Rohit Khandekar misappropriated Virtu unit KCG Holdings Inc.'s trade secrets by reviewing and copying trading codes developed by other quantitative strategists, or quants, to his personal files before leaving for KCG's competitor Two Sigma Securities. Khandekar argued that he did not violate his employment contract with KCG, saying that the...

