Saudi Oil Co. Says $18B Award Fight Should Be Tossed

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabia’s national oil company on Thursday urged a Texas federal court to throw out a case brought by the heirs of two Saudi sheikhs looking to confirm a nearly $18 billion arbitral award, slamming the arbitration as a “sham” and accusing the heirs of failing to properly serve the company. The dispute goes back to a 2015 award issued against Chevron Corp., Chevron USA, Chevron Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabian American Oil Company, or Saudi Aramco, following a dispute over a decades-old concession agreement to develop certain Saudi oil fields. Saudi Aramco tore into the dozens of petitioners’ case in...

