EEOC Cuts $1M In Deals, Including Same-Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Although the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus is at the forefront of Americans’ minds, federal agencies like the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are continuing their work, with the anti-discrimination watchdog reaching nearly $1.3 million worth of settlements with private employers over the past week. Here, Law360 looks at six of the EEOC’s recent settlements. Senior Care Facility Ponies Up $450K Over Same-Sex Harassment The EEOC’s largest settlement of the week was struck with Washington-based Koelsch Senior Communities and The Hampton at Salmon Creek, one of the facilities it operates, where the agency claims a female worker was sexually harassed...

