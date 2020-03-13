Justices Told PTAB Rulings Don't Get To Override Trial Courts

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Chrimar Systems Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Federal Circuit from wiping finalized district court judgments when patents are invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The petition for review filed Tuesday says the Federal Circuit is letting patent owners "use executive branch action to escape the consequences of final Article III judgments," in contrast to how other circuits handle such situations. The justices need to step in to confirm when district court judgments become final, as finality applies to preclusion, and when judgments can be reversed based on an administrative action, Chrimar said. The petition...

