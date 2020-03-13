Plains To Pay $60M To Settle With Calif., Feds Over Oil Spill

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Plains All American Pipeline LP on Friday agreed to pay roughly $60 million to settle claims from the federal government and California over a 3,000-barrel oil spill off the state's coast in 2015 that harmed wildlife and closed beaches. Plains will be obligated to pay $24 million in penalties and $22.3 million in natural resource damages in addition to other reimbursements. The agreement also calls for the company to make improvements to its pipeline system. In May 2015, the company's Line 901, a 24-inch buried oil pipeline, ruptured, sending crude oil through a storm drain to Refugio State Beach and then into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS