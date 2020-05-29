Doctor Escapes Sanctions For Now In CNN Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Friday put off sanctioning a doctor for delaying production of communications with a CNN reporter in a defamation suit over a story about pediatric surgery mortality rates at a West Palm Beach hospital, saying he might consider it later if the production is incomplete. In a hearing, Judge G. Joseph Curley Jr. ordered counsel for Dr. Jeffrey P. Jacobs, who was a source for the CNN report at the heart of the defamation suit, and plaintiff Dr. Michael D. Black to certify to the court within 10 days that all of the documents — originally requested in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS