CIT Won't Award Fees In Retroactive Solar Duty Tussle

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has rejected a Georgia-based outdoor power equipment manufacturer's request for attorney fees, finding that the company didn't show that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to retroactively apply duties on Chinese solar cell imports was nonsensical. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said in an opinion on Thursday that the Commerce Department didn't act unreasonably by retroactively applying a 238.95% China-wide duty rate to Sumecht NA Inc.'s solar cell imports when the department failed to timely notify the company of the rate increase. Sumecht failed to prove that it is eligible for attorney fees under the Equal Access...

