Mattresses Can Spread Invisible Glass Fibers, Suit Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Mattress company Zinus Inc. was hit Thursday with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court alleging its foam mattress released thousands of invisible glass fibers all over a couple's home and bodies, requiring surgery to remove them from flesh. Collinsville couple Amanda Chandler and Robert Durham claim they unzipped the removable cover on a new Zinus memory foam mattress and unwittingly covered themselves with glass slivers that, though intended as a flame retardant, “destroy[ed] thousands of dollars of stuff and [their] whole life.” The suit names Amazon, Target, Walmart, eBay and Wayfair as defendants for carrying the mattress. “Tiny shards...

