Taxation With Representation: Latham, Davis Polk, Winston

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, DXC Technology makes a $5 billion cash sale, PepsiCo acquires Rockstar for $3.85 billion, and a new special acquisition company, Flying Eagle, is guided to a $600 million initial public offering. DXC’s $5B Health Sale DXC Technology said Tuesday it will sell its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services unit to Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash in a deal guided in part by a team of Latham & Watkins attorneys. The Latham & Watkins LLP team representing DXC includes tax partners Lisa Watts, Michelle Carpenter and Catherine Drinnan. The sale comes...

