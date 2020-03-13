Fed. Circ. Affirms Departure From First-To-File Rule In IP Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion Friday, the Federal Circuit said a district court didn't abuse its discretion in tossing Communications Test Design's suit seeking a ruling it didn't infringe Contec's patents on testing set-top boxes after determining the first-to-file rule didn't apply. Contec LLC, which sued Communications Test Design Inc. for infringement in New York federal court six days after CTD filed its declaratory judgment suit in Pennsylvania in September 2018, moved to dismiss the Pennsylvania suit on the basis that CTD's suit was filed in bad faith while the companies were in the midst of licensing negotiations. Ordinarily, when multiple lawsuits...

