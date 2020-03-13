Rosneft Unit Ducks $70M Texas Arbitral Award

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge nixed First National Petroleum’s bid to enforce a more than $70 million arbitral award against a subsidiary of the Russian majority state-owned PJSC Rosneft Oil Co., saying the court lacked jurisdiction to do so. First National filed the suit in Texas state court in 2018 to enforce the award, issued after the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce said the Rosneft unit OAO Tyumenneftegaz, or TNG, had forged documents back in the late 1990s to liquidate the parties' joint venture without First National’s consent. Judge Alfred H. Bennett said Thursday that although First National is a company based in...

