DC Circ. Refuses To Thaw FCC Accounting Rule Freeze

Law360, Washington (March 13, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit unanimously ruled Friday that the Federal Communications Commission may continue applying old wireline cost-calculation rules governing national and in-state phone networks. A three-judge panel found that a group of telecom consultants and former FCC staffer challenging the rules provided no evidence that the regulations had harmed or were likely to unfairly affect them. The ruling came almost two months after the panel heard oral arguments in the dispute During oral arguments, the group of telecom stakeholders, known as the Irregulators, admitted that they were not customers of interstate price-cap telecom providers or others not subject to the FCC order. But they...

