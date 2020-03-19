Houston Jury Keeps Deliberating In Halliburton Patent Case

Law360, Houston (March 19, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Houston federal jury will enter its sixth day of deliberations Friday in a patent infringement case brought against Halliburton Energy Services Inc. as much of the nation's court system is shuttered in response to the coronavirus. On Thursday, jurors told U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen they couldn't come to a decision, but the judge gave them an Allen charge, telling them to continue to deliberate and that if a majority of jurors favor one outcome, the minority should reconsider their position. The jurors have sent the court 14 notes as they try to resolve the case since beginning in-person deliberations...

