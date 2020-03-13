Wash. Judge Greenlights Most Of $4.2B Vehicle Tax, Fee Cut

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has upheld most of a state ballot measure that would lower or eliminate vehicle taxes and fees, reducing state and local revenue by an estimated $4.2 billion over the next six years, as constitutional. King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson upheld most of a Washington state ballot measure that could lower or eliminate vehicle taxes and fees. (AP) King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson, who blocked Initiative 976 from going into effect in December, issued two orders Thursday allowing all but two provisions to be implemented for most of Washington state on March 27. The orders rejected...

