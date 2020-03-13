DHS Limits European Flights To 13 US Airports

Hours before the Trump administration’s new travel ban is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, DHS rolled out guidance restricting where flights from the Schengen free travel zone, which contains 26 European countries and has the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China, can land in the U.S.
Americans and other passengers permitted to return to the U.S. under the travel ban must now be funneled through 13 airports that have implemented “enhanced public health services and protocols,” acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf wrote in a notice, which will be published in the Federal Register on Monday.
This allows passengers to be screened for signs of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19 and has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
“While the overall risk of serious infection from the coronavirus to the general public remains low at this time, the Trump administration is taking these aggressive measures to keep the risk low,” Wolf said in a Friday statement.
On the East Coast, flights departing from the Schengen region after midnight may arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Boston Logan International Airport or Miami International Airport.
Eligible West Coast airports include San Francisco International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.
Flights may also land at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.
These restrictions do not apply to flight crew or to flights carrying only cargo, the notice says.
Wolf said that passengers subject to the airport restrictions will be rerouted through one of the 13 airports “at no cost to them.”
“I understand this new process will be disruptive to some travelers, however this action is needed to protect the general public from further exposure and spread of the coronavirus,” Wolf said.
The restrictions are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to clamp down on the virus as it spreads to 46 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During an Oval Office address on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will suspend travel from Europe for the next 30 days, though Americans, green card holders and their families, and several other categories of travelers are exempted.
Americans and permanent residents will instead be subject to “extra screening” and self-isolation for 14 days after returning from Europe.
The United Kingdom is also excluded, but Trump indicated on Friday that it may be added in the future. The president had already issued similar restrictions against travelers from China and Iran.
Trump also declared a national emergency on Friday to free up more than $50 billion for states and territories to fight the outbreak.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the House Homeland Security committee, questioned the president’s rationale for the European travel ban. He faulted Trump for focusing on measures that are “targeted at foreign nationals” rather than addressing the shortage of coronavirus tests in the U.S., and for leaving out key details in his initial announcement, including that Americans and permanent residents weren’t included.
“Such poor communication only increases the confusion and anxiety that Americans are already experiencing,” he wrote in a Thursday letter to administration officials. “Rather than calming the public, the president’s address further roiled global markets and led to large crowds converging at European airports — terrible results during a global pandemic.”
On Friday, Thompson praised Trump's national emergency declaration as “welcome and long overdue.”
--Editing by Alanna Weissman.
