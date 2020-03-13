Cox Infringed Photo Of NYC Terrorist Attack, Judge Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that a television station owned by Cox Media Group violated copyright law by using a bystander’s photo of a 2017 terrorist attack near Manhattan’s Battery Park without permission. Ruling in favor of a man who snapped a photo of the suspected attacker being arrested, U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis rejected the defense that Cox was shielded by copyright law’s fair use doctrine. Fair use allows news organizations to sometimes use copyrighted materials, the judge said, but only if they are actually reporting on the work itself. “Cox's article accompanying the photograph did not...

