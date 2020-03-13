Alaska Barge Owner Must Pay $4.2M For Negligent Sinking

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Three Alaska construction companies owe the state $4.2 million for leaving one of their barges filled with gravel and equipment submerged in state waters after its captain ignored advice about where to safely anchor and it sank in a storm. Alaska state Superior Court Judge Raymond Funk said that Faulkner Walsh Constructors and two related companies breached their duty "to navigate the waters of Alaska reasonably and safely" when they failed to properly dock their barge the Delta Chief for the night just before a storm hit in 2012. "As a result of wind and waves and the position of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS