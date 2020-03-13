Lowe's Accused Of Making Managers Work Off The Clock

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Lowe's was slammed Friday with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging the retailer has failed to pay managers for duties they performed before and after their shifts and for time spent reading and responding to smartphone messages during meal breaks and outside of work hours. The home improvement giant paid department managers, service managers and support managers, among other hourly employees, based on the time recorded by a so-called Kronos computer software program, but that timekeeping system did not account for the managers' off-the-clock work, according to the complaint. "Defendants knew or could have easily determined how long it...

