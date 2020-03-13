Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lowe's Accused Of Making Managers Work Off The Clock

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Lowe's was slammed Friday with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging the retailer has failed to pay managers for duties they performed before and after their shifts and for time spent reading and responding to smartphone messages during meal breaks and outside of work hours.

The home improvement giant paid department managers, service managers and support managers, among other hourly employees, based on the time recorded by a so-called Kronos computer software program, but that timekeeping system did not account for the managers' off-the-clock work, according to the complaint.

"Defendants knew or could have easily determined how long it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!