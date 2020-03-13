Akorn Lands Final OK For $30M Deal Over Failed Merger

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted final approval on Friday to a settlement that would provide Akorn Inc.'s investors with $30 million in cash and resolve claims that the drugmaker's misconduct sunk a multibillion-dollar merger. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said in a hearing on Friday that the deal was fair and it made sense to settle sooner to ensure class members can get the maximum amount of the company's insurance proceeds, given Akorn's financial difficulties. The company has not earned a profit in two years, according to the motion for final approval, and Akorn is expected to file for bankruptcy after...

