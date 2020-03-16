How DOJ Uncovered Its Power To Arbitrate A Merger And Won

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A pair of aluminum suppliers are expected to settle a Justice Department merger challenge after an arbitrator sided with the agency last week on a dispute over who their competitors are, a critical decision that would have given the government a big advantage in litigation over the deal. The case is the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division’s first to invoke a 20-year-old authority to send merger disputes to arbitration. But the division’s head told Law360 that, although the power had been overlooked for two decades, it could be used again. The DOJ sued in September to block aluminum giant Novelis Inc.'s...

