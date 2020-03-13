Brazilian Dad Wins Kid's Return In Abduction Case At 1st Circ.

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of a Brazilian man who sued for the return of his daughter after the child’s mother took her to the United States, but the appellate judges tweaked the order to avoid taking sides in a custody dispute between the parents. Nelio Nelson Gomes Da Silva won the return of his daughter, a 10-year-old referred to as “A.C.A.” in court documents, in a decision Thursday by the First Circuit that backed a ruling last year by a Massachusetts federal judge, albeit with one “technical caveat.” The appeals panel said the language...

