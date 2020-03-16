1st Circ. Says Copyright Sublicenses Can Be Implied

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit waded into "uncharted waters" to reject a copyright lawsuit against a distributor of Sylvania light bulbs, issuing a first-of-its-kind ruling about photo licensing. In a ruling Friday, the appeals court sided with Orgill Inc., clearing the company of accusations that it infringed copyrighted images of Sylvania light bulbs owned by a company called Photographic Illustrators Corp. At issue in the case was whether Sylvania — which paid $3 million to license Photographic's images — could sublicense them to Orgill, even though it never actually gave the distributor explicit permission to use them. Wading into what it called "uncharted...

