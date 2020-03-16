Atty Escapes Trade Secrets Claims In Fiat Chrysler Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An attorney who formerly represented Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. arm has dodged most of the automaker's suit accusing her of pocketing secret company information, with a federal judge finding that the company hadn't shown she kept any data covered by a confidentiality pact. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith on Friday granted attorney Patrea R. Bullock — who worked at various law firms representing FCA US LLC — summary judgment on the company's breach of contract and trade secrets misappropriation claims, but left intact the company's breach of fiduciary duty claim. Although Bullock signed a confidentiality agreement as part of a...

