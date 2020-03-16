Hemp Co. Says CBD Wares Not 'Illegal,' Just Not Regulated

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado CBD manufacturer urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action against the company, saying that "regulatory uncertainty" surrounding the popular hemp-derived compound did not make its sale illegal. The brief, filed on Friday by Elixinol LLC in California federal court, is the latest volley in a spate of putative class actions brought by consumers against CBD companies, accusing them of unlawfully peddling dietary supplements and pet treats. In this latest filing, Elixinol said that every one of named plaintiff Michele McCarthy's claims collapsed because they hinged on a false assertion of that the company's CBD products were...

