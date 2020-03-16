Late Cross-Claims Barred In Calif. Cleanup Suit, Court Told

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Global coating company American Polymers Corp. pressed a California federal court last week to free it from litigation over the cleanup of a contaminated industrial site outside Los Angeles, arguing that a $55,000 deal it cut with some of the claimants bars the remaining allegations. American Polymers is one of dozens of firms sued last year by a coalition of chemical and energy companies — called the Cooper Drum Cooperating Parties Group — seeking to share the cost of the cleanup of hazardous substances at a former steel drum reconditioning operation. The coalition agreed to let American Polymers out of the...

