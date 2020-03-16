Calif. Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Bus Driver Break Rules Finding

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- California has asked the Ninth Circuit to invalidate the U.S. Department of Transportation's recent determination that federal law preempts state meal and rest break rules and cannot be enforced against commercial bus operators. The state attorney general's office, acting on behalf of the people of the state of California, and the state labor commissioner filed a petition for review Friday seeking to reverse a January decision from the DOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, insisting it undermines California's ability to enforce meal and rest break rules for all workers in the Golden State. "Bus drivers, like all California workers, deserve the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS