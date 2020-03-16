Networks Want Proxy Server IP Suit Dropped

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Lithuania-based proxy server network is asking a Texas federal judge to toss patent infringement claims filed against it by an Israeli rival and rule the patents-in-suit invalid, arguing that they involve a concept the human race has been using for centuries: gathering information via a proxy. Teso LT UAB, along with two subsidiaries, told a federal judge in a motion filed Friday that Israel-based Luminati Networks Ltd.’s patents are invalid and use “off-the-shelf, conventional computer devices” that don’t constitute inventions, according to the motion. The Lithuanian company is seeking to toss claims that it lifted Luminati’s code to run a...

