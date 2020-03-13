Feds Abandon Extortion Case Against Boston City Hall Aides

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The case against a pair of Boston City Hall aides charged with extorting a music festival to hire unneeded union labor came to an end Friday night when federal prosecutors said they would not appeal a judge’s ruling that nixed the two convictions. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced that the government would move on from the prosecutions of Ken Brissette, the former head of tourism in Boston, and Timothy Sullivan, the city’s onetime head of intergovernmental affairs. Brissette and Sullivan, convicted last summer, had their guilty verdicts tossed in February by U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, who found that the...

