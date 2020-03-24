NYC Developer Did Not Illegally Transfer Development Rights

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn developer Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management is facing scrutiny related to whether Goldman improperly removed development rights from his Israeli bonds' collateral. The June 13, 2019, property record for the bonds references that more than 78,000 square feet of development rights generated by affordable housing were transferred from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the development project.[2] Bondholder Ardon Wiener of the New York City real estate firm Chestnut Holdings wrote a letter to the trust company behind All Year’s Series E Israeli bonds to demand answers. Wiener’s concern is that only Phase 1 is encumbered by Series E bonds. Therefore, he alleges some collateral was illegally removed from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS