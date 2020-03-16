Ex-SEIU Worker Says Union Illegally Charged Automatic Dues

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former SEIU United Healthcare Workers West employee is alleging the union conducted an illegal "bait and switch scheme" by automatically deducting some monthly dues even after he left the company and ended his union membership. Plaintiff Greg Price says an automatic withdrawal of $40 that came without warning or his consent caused his bank account to be overdrawn, and that thousands or more potential class members may have also suffered illegal withdrawals by the union, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Friday. The lawsuit was initially filed in January in the California Superior Court of...

