Cboe Looks To Stymie Judgment In VIX Manipulation Case

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange urged an Illinois federal judge not to order final judgment on dismissed securities fraud claims in a suit over the manipulation of the exchange's volatility index, arguing that such an action would allow investors to unfairly appeal. Claims that Cboe profited by knowingly allowing anonymous individuals to manipulate its mechanism for calculating settlement prices of options and futures linked to the volatility index, or VIX, were tossed in January for failure to show the exchange's fraudulent intent. But while claims against those still-unidentified manipulators are ongoing, the investors asked the court last month to quickly enter...

