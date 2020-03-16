Quest Can Go After Doctor In Suit Over Cancer Death

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Quest Diagnostics can demand that a gynecologist contribute to potential damages over a woman's cancer death in her widower's medical malpractice action against the lab testing business, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday, preserving the company's third-party complaint against the physician. The Supreme Court said Dr. Jacinto Fernandez must take part at trial as the justices upheld a state appellate ruling last year denying his bid to dismiss Quest's complaint against him on the grounds that the company or a fellow defendant, Dr. Simon Santos, could seek a contribution from Fernandez for damages awarded to plaintiff Samuel Mejia. "Third-party defendants...

