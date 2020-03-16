NY Judge Who Drove Unlicensed, Lost Court Funds Resigns

Law360, New York (March 16, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge in Herkimer County resigned after driving without a license for nearly a decade and mishandling almost $1,300 in court funds, according to a judicial watchdog's announcement on Monday. Manheim Town Court Justice Douglas E. Gardner resigned after admitting to eight charges by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, including that he drove without a valid driver's license for eight years, failed to deposit $1,283 in court funds into a court bank account, did not keep records and receipts, and failed to cooperate with public officials' investigation. "Failing to deposit court-collected funds and running up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS