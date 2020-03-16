Okla. Tells Justices Tribal Reservations Would 'Transform' It

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to reject a bid to throw out a Native American man’s state court convictions because his alleged crimes took place on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, saying the tribe lost its authority to the state long ago and "turning eastern Oklahoma into reservations would transform the state." The high court agreed in December to hear the petition of Jimcy McGirt, who contends that his Oklahoma state court convictions for rape and two other charges should be overturned because the alleged crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Creek reservation and the federal government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS