Key Compensation Committee Priorities At Tax-Exempt Orgs

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The new priorities for tax-exempt organization compensation committees this year primarily fall into four key areas: remaining market-competitive for key leaders; succession planning; evolution of the compensation committee to a more strategic role; and examining the bigger picture of executive pay costs and results. This article offers an overview of these emerging topics and trends. An appointment to the board-level compensation committee of a large tax-exempt organization is a major time commitment, involving complex issues, huge agenda books and challenging oversight matters. And just as one year ends and its challenges are met, a new year begins, and the priorities and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS