Ill. Appeals Court Says State Bar Insurer Must Cover Atty

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has told the state bar association's insurance company it had a duty to defend an attorney in a malpractice suit stemming from his work in a divorce case, saying the malpractice claim should have been covered by the terms of his policy. A three-judge First District Appellate Court panel found Friday that a state court was wrong in determining that Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. had no duty to defend Michael D. Canulli in a suit filed against him by Maria Freda, with the judges adding they "struggle to understand" the insurer's decision to cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS