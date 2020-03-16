Fed. Circ. Lets Stand $268M Award In Hearing Aid IP Fight

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Cochlear Ltd.'s bid to undo a federal judge's $268 million enhanced damages award to the Alfred E. Mann Foundation over two hearing aid patents it was found to have willfully infringed fizzled on Monday when the Federal Circuit upheld the award. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the damages award without explanation. At a March 6 hearing, Cochlear had argued that the award should be vacated because one of two Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research hearing aid patents it was found to have willfully infringed was invalidated during the long and winding course of the litigation,...

