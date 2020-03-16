Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Voip-Pal's Patent Losses To Tech Titans

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Monday that it won't reinstate two call-routing patents that communications company Voip-Pal.com Inc. had accused tech giants Apple, Twitter, AT&T and Verizon of infringing.

In a one-sentence order, the appeals court backed a California federal judge's sweeping decision last year that tossed four patent infringement suits Voip-Pal.com had launched against the tech titans.

U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh had found that the two patents — which describe a computerized method of routing calls over different networks — didn't meet the test established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank. The landmark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!