Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Voip-Pal's Patent Losses To Tech Titans

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Monday that it won't reinstate two call-routing patents that communications company Voip-Pal.com Inc. had accused tech giants Apple, Twitter, AT&T and Verizon of infringing. In a one-sentence order, the appeals court backed a California federal judge's sweeping decision last year that tossed four patent infringement suits Voip-Pal.com had launched against the tech titans. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh had found that the two patents — which describe a computerized method of routing calls over different networks — didn't meet the test established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank. The landmark...

