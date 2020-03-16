No Early Win For SEC, Alleged Ponzi Schemer In $3.8M Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday agreed with a magistrate judge's recommendation not to grant an early win to either the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an alleged Ponzi schemer accused of bilking elderly investors out of $3.8 million. Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy K. Johnson recommended letting the lawsuit against Michael E. Watts proceed. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller approved the recommendation, noting that neither party had objected to the report. In February 2019, Watts' former business partner Clifton E. Stanley was dismissed from the lawsuit, as was his company, The Lifepay Group LLC, and...

