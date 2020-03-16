Wells Fargo Ex-Execs Case Won't Be Delayed Amid Outbreak

Attorneys for Wells Fargo’s former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt and four other former senior bank executives joined with OCC enforcement counsel on Friday to ask administrative law judge Christopher B. McNeil for a brief postponement and deadline extensions in the case, which the agency brought in January over the executives’ alleged roles in Wells Fargo’s sales practice scandal.
The two sides said the COVID-19 outbreak has caused “significant unanticipated disruptions” to their schedules and could interfere with discovery efforts like traveling to meet potential witnesses, but Judge McNeil responded in an order that there’s no domestic travel ban right now and international travel doesn’t appear necessary for discovery at this point.
“Further, steps can be taken ... to minimize the risk of the spread of this virus — including the use of telephone or video depositions,” Judge McNeil wrote. “No basis has been shown for either delaying the scheduling conference or extending deadlines now in effect. Accordingly, the joint motion is denied.”
The denial order, which cited general recommendations pulled from the Centers for Disease Control’s website on COVID-19, came the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court postponed oral arguments for the rest of March and follows a wave of delays, cancellations and closures that swept courts across the country in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
