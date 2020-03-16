Long-Running OptimisCorp Chancery Case Spawns New Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- California-based physical therapy software company OptimisCorp has added a new suit to its long history of board control and damage litigation, accusing former directors in Delaware Chancery Court of refusing to hand over an allegedly derivative arbitration award owed to the company. In the latest development, attorneys for OptimisCorp say in a complaint unsealed late Friday that counsel for three former directors had launched an improper "levy" campaign to keep a more than $1 million award from an arbitration spun off from an earlier case. That award, the suit says, is still subject to appeal, potentially jeopardizing the company financially. "[The former directors'] arguments for why...

