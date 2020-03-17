Airline Cites Dismissed Amazon Suit To Escape Airport Fight

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- American Airlines on Monday pointed to a recent decision dismissing litigation accusing Amazon and a Cuban charcoal importer of illegally trafficking property confiscated by the Fidel Castro regime as evidence that a similar suit relating to a Cuban airport should be tossed. The airline, along with Chile's LATAM Airlines, is facing claims for monetary damages asserted by a Miami man who claims to be the rightful owner of Cuba's José Martí International Airport. American Airlines told the court that the Florida federal judge who issued the decision tossing the related litigation last week relied on the same grounds that the U.S....

