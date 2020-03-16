NexPoint Hospitality Delays Close Of $318M Condor Purchase

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust said it's delaying by a week the closing of its $318 million purchase of Condor Hospitality Trust, a deal guided by Winston & Strawn, Goodmans and McGrath North. The deal, announced last summer, had initially been slated to close in the final quarter of 2019 and that date was later pushed to March 16, but the companies said in a joint statement Sunday that NexPoint recently asked for a one-week extension and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. granted the extra time. News of that deal needing extra time to close comes as hospitality companies are reeling from a sharp...

